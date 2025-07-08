Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Calls for a Return to Ideological Roots in Maharashtra Politics

NCP-SCP President Sharad Pawar urges Maharashtra's political factions to unite and revive the ideologies of Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Speaking in Raigad, he called for a government reflecting these reformers' principles. Pawar also highlighted ongoing discussions among opposition parties for upcoming local elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:17 IST
NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a stirring call for ideological revival, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) president Sharad Pawar expressed concern over the current political climate in Maharashtra. Addressing an event in Raigad, Pawar lamented the waning influence of revered thinkers Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in today's political environment.

Pawar urged political leaders to embrace the principles of these social reformers, advocating for a government that embodies their ideologies. He called on like-minded parties, including the Congress and Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party, to unite and restore these foundational values to power in Maharashtra.

As the state prepares for local body elections, despite a Supreme Court clearance, Pawar confirmed that discussions are underway among the NCP-SCP, Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and Kisan Mazdoor Party to collaboratively contest the polls, emphasizing a unified opposition strategy.

