Tension Escalates as SFI Protests Against Kerala Governor at University

SFI activists intensify protests at Kerala University against Governor Rajendra Arlekar, allegedly over the 'saffronisation' of the institution. The charged demonstration saw police intervention as students were detained for attempting to disrupt university activities, while vociferously expressing their opposition to the administration's policies.

The unrest stemmed from the deployment of a 'Bharat Mata' image at a university event and the suspension of Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal. In an administrative move, the Governor appointed Dr. Ciza Thomas as interim Vice Chancellor, a decision that met strong resistance from the student body and political figures, including CPI(M) MLA MV Govindan.

Simultaneously, tensions peaked outside the university offices during a crucial syndicate meeting, as SFI members challenged Vice Chancellor K K Saju's directive. The protest reflected broader dissatisfaction with the perceived politicization of university governance, culminating in the retraction of the contested order.

(With inputs from agencies.)