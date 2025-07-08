Left Menu

Karnataka's Water Projects Face Roadblocks: Deputy CM Seeks Union Aid

Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar discussed with Union Ministers to resolve issues surrounding forest land acquisition for the Yettinahole project and sought support for various water projects. Despite objections raised by Goa and environmental challenges, the state's government strives to proceed with these developments by engaging legal and political avenues.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav has promised to address technical issues surrounding forest land acquisition for the Yettinahole project. Speaking in Delhi, Shivakumar revealed efforts to provide revenue land as a substitute for the requisitioned forest land, signaling progress in overcoming the obstacles raised by the Union Environment Ministry.

Shivakumar also met with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, discussing the Kalasa-Bhanduri project amidst objections from Goa. He emphasized that Goa lacks standing to object, following a court ruling enabling Karnataka to proceed with the tender process. Karnataka is urging the Centre to adopt a firm stance on these objections, while exploring legal responses.

The Deputy CM further urged Minister Patil to implement the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal's water allocation award and to expedite funding for the Upper Bhadra project. Shivakumar plans to convene with all MPs from the state to collectively press the Centre for action on critical irrigation projects before the Monsoon session of Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

