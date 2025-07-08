Monsoon Havoc: Rising Death Toll and Massive Damage in Himachal Pradesh

The relentless monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 85 lives, according to the State Disaster Management Authority. More than half of these fatalities are attributed to rain-triggered disasters like landslides, and flash floods, while others occurred in road accidents. The severe weather has wreaked havoc on life, property, and infrastructure across the region since June 2025.

The SDMA's detailed report reveals that public and private properties have suffered damages surpassing Rs.718 crore. Moreover, 129 individuals have sustained injuries, 340 houses have been completely demolished, and a tragic loss of 10,255 animals and poultry is reported state-wide.

Mandi district emerges as the most affected area, witnessing 17 rain-related deaths and substantial infrastructure damage, including the destruction of 247 homes. The SDMA's Tuesday evening update states that 198 roads remain blocked, affecting 159 electricity distribution transformers and disrupting 297 water supply schemes.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured the public of ongoing relief efforts. He has urged caution, particularly in rural areas under extreme duress. Plans for compensation and restoration are on the agenda for the forthcoming Cabinet meeting, aimed at alleviating the widespread distress.

The state continues to remain vigilant as the monsoon threatens further chaos. Authorities emphasize the enormity of the restoration work ahead as Himachal Pradesh grapples with this unprecedented natural disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)