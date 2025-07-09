Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Honored with Brazil's Top National Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Brazil's highest national honor, 'The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross,' recognized for his global leadership. The accolade underscores India’s growing international respect. Modi’s visit included a warm welcome by President Lula, symbolizing strengthened India-Brazil relations and shared global visions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:19 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva conferring the country's top honour to PM Modi (Photo/X/@rajnathsingh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Brazil's highest national honor, 'The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross,' a testament to his influential global leadership. The prestigious accolade was conferred by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during Modi's state visit to the country.

The recognition was met with congratulatory messages from Indian leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Both emphasized the award's representation of India's rising stature on the global stage and Modi's efforts in enhancing India-Brazil relations through mutual goals and cooperation.

During his Brazilian tour, Modi participated in a ceremonial welcome at the Alvorada Palace where he shared a warm moment with President Lula. The event highlighted a classical Indian music performance, symbolizing the cultural exchange between the two nations. Modi's visit also focused on defense cooperation and a unified stance against terrorism, reinforcing strong bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

