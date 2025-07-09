Wall Street Rallies Amid Trade Tensions
Major Wall Street indexes rose on Wednesday morning despite ongoing trade tensions and tariff moves by President Trump. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all reported positive gains shortly after the market opened as investors focused on international trade negotiations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw an increase of 177.94 points, equating to a 0.40% rise, reaching a figure of 44,418.70. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 climbed by 25.54 points, marking a 0.41% boost to stand at 6,251.06.
Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite went up by 118.04 points, reflecting a 0.58% increase to settle at 20,536.50. Despite trade concerns, the overall market sentiment was buoyed by positive expectations from international negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
