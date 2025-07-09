Wall Street Rallies Amid Trade Tensions

Wall Street's main indexes experienced an uptick on Wednesday morning as investors brushed aside President Donald Trump's latest tariff strategies and awaited further developments in global trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw an increase of 177.94 points, equating to a 0.40% rise, reaching a figure of 44,418.70. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 climbed by 25.54 points, marking a 0.41% boost to stand at 6,251.06.

Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite went up by 118.04 points, reflecting a 0.58% increase to settle at 20,536.50. Despite trade concerns, the overall market sentiment was buoyed by positive expectations from international negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)