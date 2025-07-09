Left Menu

Wall Street Rallies Amid Trade Tensions

Major Wall Street indexes rose on Wednesday morning despite ongoing trade tensions and tariff moves by President Trump. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all reported positive gains shortly after the market opened as investors focused on international trade negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:05 IST
Wall Street Rallies Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes experienced an uptick on Wednesday morning as investors brushed aside President Donald Trump's latest tariff strategies and awaited further developments in global trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw an increase of 177.94 points, equating to a 0.40% rise, reaching a figure of 44,418.70. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 climbed by 25.54 points, marking a 0.41% boost to stand at 6,251.06.

Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite went up by 118.04 points, reflecting a 0.58% increase to settle at 20,536.50. Despite trade concerns, the overall market sentiment was buoyed by positive expectations from international negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025