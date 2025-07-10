Left Menu

Delhi and Gurugram Deluge: Offices Advised to Work from Home

Heavy rains in Gurugram and Delhi lead to severe waterlogging, prompting authorities to recommend remote working. Gurugram recorded 133mm rainfall in 12 hours, while parts of Delhi saw significant flooding. AAP leaders criticized BJP for inadequate flood response despite their assurances of readiness.

Visuals from Sheetla Mata Road, Gurugram on Wednesday night (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Gurugram, Haryana, is grappling with severe waterlogging as heavy rains persist since Wednesday. Key areas like Vatika Chowk and MG Road are deeply affected. The District Disaster Management Authority reported a staggering 133mm of rainfall in just 12 hours, emphasizing an intense spell of 103mm between 7:30 PM and 9:00 PM on July 9, 2025. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert, recommending caution.

In response, local authorities advised all corporate offices and private institutions in Gurugram to permit employees to work from home on July 10, 2025, to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure public safety. Residents are urged to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated through official channels. Simultaneously, parts of Delhi are also experiencing heavy rainfall and waterlogging, notably in areas like Panchkuian Marg and Dhaula Kaun.

The situation has sparked political contention, with AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj criticizing the BJP's response to the flooding. Sharing images of submerged streets, Bharadwaj slammed BJP leaders for failing to address the issue, despite previously assuring robust flood management plans. The opposition highlighted the irony of repeated flooding in significant areas of the capital after brief showers, questioning the effectiveness of the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

