Rescue Efforts Near Completion After Gambhira Bridge Collapse in Vadodara

In Vadodara, Gujarat, the rescue mission at the Gambhira bridge collapse site inches toward completion. Commandant Surinder Singh of the National Defence Rescue Force (NDRF) disclosed that the operation was bolstered by two teams and a sub-team working tirelessly to save lives.

Initially alerted by the District Administration around 9 am, NDRF quickly mobilized one team, only to realize the necessity for more manpower. Consequently, an additional team and a sub-team were deployed. To date, 13 bodies and 5 survivors have been recovered with efforts to conclude the operation by this afternoon.

Sections of the Gambhira bridge plummeted into the Mahisagar river, prompting continued rescue operations as of Thursday morning. Dignitaries such as Vadodara District Collector Anil Dhameliya surveyed the site. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced compensations for victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)