Wall Street Pause as Delta Soars Amid Tariff Tensions
Wall Street experiences a subdued start as investors pause after Nvidia's impressive rally. Airline stocks surged, with Delta leading the gains. New tariffs from President Trump spark cautious investor sentiment. Despite uncertainties, markets close higher due to positive earnings forecasts and strong labor market signals.
Wall Street prepared for a subdued opening on Thursday, taking a pause after Nvidia's remarkable $4 trillion achievement, while airline stocks soared following Delta's promising forecast.
Despite President Donald Trump's announcement of new 50% tariffs on copper and threats of similar measures against Brazil, investors remain hopeful for potential breakthroughs in trade negotiations with India and the European Union.
Leading indices, including the Nasdaq, closed at record highs due to Nvidia's performance, with Delta's earnings providing further positive momentum amid ongoing tariff concerns.
