Left Menu

Wall Street Pause as Delta Soars Amid Tariff Tensions

Wall Street experiences a subdued start as investors pause after Nvidia's impressive rally. Airline stocks surged, with Delta leading the gains. New tariffs from President Trump spark cautious investor sentiment. Despite uncertainties, markets close higher due to positive earnings forecasts and strong labor market signals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:35 IST
Wall Street Pause as Delta Soars Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street prepared for a subdued opening on Thursday, taking a pause after Nvidia's remarkable $4 trillion achievement, while airline stocks soared following Delta's promising forecast.

Despite President Donald Trump's announcement of new 50% tariffs on copper and threats of similar measures against Brazil, investors remain hopeful for potential breakthroughs in trade negotiations with India and the European Union.

Leading indices, including the Nasdaq, closed at record highs due to Nvidia's performance, with Delta's earnings providing further positive momentum amid ongoing tariff concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025