Wall Street Pause as Delta Soars Amid Tariff Tensions

Wall Street prepared for a subdued opening on Thursday, taking a pause after Nvidia's remarkable $4 trillion achievement, while airline stocks soared following Delta's promising forecast.

Despite President Donald Trump's announcement of new 50% tariffs on copper and threats of similar measures against Brazil, investors remain hopeful for potential breakthroughs in trade negotiations with India and the European Union.

Leading indices, including the Nasdaq, closed at record highs due to Nvidia's performance, with Delta's earnings providing further positive momentum amid ongoing tariff concerns.

