Delhi High Court Halts 'Udaipur Files' Film Release Amid Communal Harmony Concerns

The Delhi High Court has temporarily halted the release of 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder.' The stay is in place until the Central Government reviews a revision application by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, challenging the film's certification by CBFC, due to concerns about communal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday put a temporary stop to the release of the movie 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder', initially scheduled for July 11. This decision will hold until the Central Government makes a decision on a revision application submitted by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, opposing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clearance.

A bench led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, along with Justice Anish Dayal, issued the interim order while hearing petitions from Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind and journalist Prashant Tandon. The petitioners argued that the film might disrupt communal harmony and threaten public order, emphasizing the sensitivity of its content.

The Court remarked that since petitioners have been directed towards revisional remedies under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the film's release should remain on hold until their application for interim relief receives a decision. 'We provide that till the grant of interim relief is decided, there shall be a stay on the release of the film,' stated the bench.

The movie portrays the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, who was killed by two men reportedly incensed by his social media support for ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The incident sparked nationwide outrage and heightened concern over radicalization and communal violence. Petitioners claimed that the film might increase tensions, especially with elections near.

Without assessing the film's content, the Court emphasized the importance of adhering to legal protocols in challenging CBFC's certification, protecting against any potential harm during the interim period. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

