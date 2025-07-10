Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Boosts Bihar's Pension Scheme, Aims for Greater Well-being

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar raised social security pensions from ₹400 to ₹1,100, benefiting over one crore people. The increase is part of a broader strategy to improve quality of life for vulnerable groups and is seen as a strategic move ahead of elections, facing opposition promises of financial aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:43 IST
Nitish Kumar Boosts Bihar's Pension Scheme, Aims for Greater Well-being
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a significant increase in the state's social security pension, with monthly payouts soaring from ₹400 to ₹1,100. This adjustment is set to impact more than a crore beneficiaries, as expressed with gratitude by many including Sushila Devi from Bakhtiyarpur and Lakshmi Devi from Chandwari.

The enhanced pension scheme, encompassing the Mukhyamantri Vridhajan Pension Yojana and others, aims to alleviate financial constraints for the elderly, widows, and differently-abled individuals, ensuring their dignity. Kumar emphasized the necessity of providing Ayushman Bharat cards for free healthcare services.

As Bihar gears up for an assembly election, Kumar's welfare initiatives, which include job reservations for women and youth-focused policies, serve as a strategic move to secure electoral support. In response, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has proposed a competing initiative promising ₹2,500 monthly to women, setting the stage for a competitive electoral battle.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025