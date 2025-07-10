Nitish Kumar Boosts Bihar's Pension Scheme, Aims for Greater Well-being

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a significant increase in the state's social security pension, with monthly payouts soaring from ₹400 to ₹1,100. This adjustment is set to impact more than a crore beneficiaries, as expressed with gratitude by many including Sushila Devi from Bakhtiyarpur and Lakshmi Devi from Chandwari.

The enhanced pension scheme, encompassing the Mukhyamantri Vridhajan Pension Yojana and others, aims to alleviate financial constraints for the elderly, widows, and differently-abled individuals, ensuring their dignity. Kumar emphasized the necessity of providing Ayushman Bharat cards for free healthcare services.

As Bihar gears up for an assembly election, Kumar's welfare initiatives, which include job reservations for women and youth-focused policies, serve as a strategic move to secure electoral support. In response, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has proposed a competing initiative promising ₹2,500 monthly to women, setting the stage for a competitive electoral battle.