LG Manoj Sinha Highlights Unprecedented Transformation in Jammu & Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Bharat Sanrachna exhibition in Srinagar, extolling the transformative strides in Jammu & Kashmir. He emphasized the region's collective shift against terrorism and underscored the role of peace and development, while critiquing those hindering progress. Sinha promised support for families affected by terrorism.

In a notable event in Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha officially opened the Bharat Sanrachna Jammu & Kashmir exhibition, highlighting a significant transformation within the region in recent years. Sinha asserted that the changes taking place are unprecedented over the past fifty years, firmly stating that terrorism 'will not sustain here.'

Sinha detailed a profound shift in Kashmiri sentiment, noting a decisive rejection of terrorism, particularly following the attack in Pahalgam. He pointed out the populace's growing realization that Pakistan hinders rather than helps Kashmir's peace and prosperity, labeling the neighbor as a 'failed state.' He criticized narratives undermining progress, emphasizing the need for an end to misleading statements.

The Lieutenant Governor celebrated the exhibition's showcase of departmental achievements and lauded the return to regular activities, such as timely exam schedules at Kashmir University. He also shared plans for government job allocations to families affected by terrorism, committing to no delays and ensuring comprehensive support for entrepreneurial ventures among the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

