Morocco accepts Trump’s invitation to join Gaza peace board
Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 20-01-2026 00:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 00:41 IST
- Country:
- Morocco
King Mohammed VI of Morocco accepted an invitation by President Donald Trump to join as a founding member of the U.S.-led Board of Peace, Morocco's foreign ministry said on Monday.
Morocco welcomes the second phase of Trump's comprehensive peace plan, as well as the official creation of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza as a temporary transitional body, the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Mohammed â€ŒVI
- Donald Trump
- Morocco
ALSO READ
Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call
WRAPUP 5-Trump links Greenland threat to Nobel Peace Prize snub, EU prepares to retaliate
As faith in US fades year into Trump 2.0, Europe breaks with reliance on American security
UPDATE 1-London stocks fall after Trump issues tariff threat; Beazley hits record high
Trump ties his stance on Greenland to not getting Nobel Peace Prize, European officials say