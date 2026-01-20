Morocco accepts Trump’s invitation to join Gaza peace board

King Mohammed ‌VI of Morocco accepted an invitation ⁠by President Donald Trump to join as a founding member ​of the U.S.-led ‍Board of Peace, Morocco's foreign ministry said on Monday.

Morocco ⁠welcomes ‌the ⁠second phase of Trump's ‍comprehensive peace plan, as well ​as the official creation ⁠of the National Committee for ⁠the Administration of Gaza as a temporary transitional ⁠body, the ministry said ⁠in ‌a statement.

