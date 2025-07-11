Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Triumph: Revenue Surge and Future Implications

The U.S. Treasury will announce a significant increase in tariff revenue under President Trump, revealing over $100 billion collected in the first nine months of the fiscal year. With potential rising to $300 billion by end-2025, Trump plans additional tariffs, influencing global trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury Department is set to unveil a substantial rise in tariff revenues on Friday, attributed to President Donald Trump's administration. The June budget data is anticipated to confirm customs receipts exceeding $100 billion for the first nine months of the current fiscal year, marking a critical milestone for the government's revenue collection.

In a preview, the Congressional Budget Office predicted an increase in gross customs receipts by $50 billion, reflecting a nearly 90% rise compared to the previous year. These estimates suggest the possibility of nearly $25 billion in customs duties for June alone, as stated by Marc Goldwein from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated this revenue spike could jump to $300 billion by the end of 2025 with further tariffs. The Trump administration has intensified its tariff strategy, announcing new levies on copper, Brazilian goods, and Canadian imports set to commence on August 1, alongside plans for additional sector-specific tariffs. Such moves underscore a significant shift in the U.S.'s trade policy trajectory.

