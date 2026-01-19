Europe would be 'very unwise' to retaliate over Greenland, Bessent says
European governments should not retaliate against any measures taken by the United States in their dispute over Greenland, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday. "I've been travelling, so I haven't been in touch (with European officials), but I spoke to President Trump and evidently there are a lot of inbounds, and I think everyone should take the president at his word," Bessent said.
- Country:
- Switzerland
European governments should not retaliate against any measures taken by the United States in their dispute over Greenland, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday. "I think it would be very unwise," Bessent told reporters when asked about retaliatory trade measures on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
He urged Europe not to doubt U.S. President Donald Trump's intentions over Greenland. "I've been travelling, so I haven't been in touch (with European officials), but I spoke to President Trump and evidently there are a lot of inbounds, and I think everyone should take the president at his word," Bessent said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Malaysia's Khazanah to steer more capital to power grids, chip firms, chief says in Davos
Diplomacy or retaliation? EU mulls its options as tensions with US rise over Greenland
WRAPUP 5-Trump links Greenland threat to Nobel Peace Prize snub, EU prepares to retaliate
BRIEF-Sweden Supports Denmark And Greenland, Swedish Defence Minister Says
Trump ties his stance on Greenland to not getting Nobel Peace Prize, European officials say