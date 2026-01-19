Europe would be 'very unwise' to retaliate over Greenland, Bessent says

European governments should not retaliate ‌against any measures taken by the United States in ⁠their dispute over Greenland, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday. "I think ​it would be very unwise," ‍Bessent told reporters when asked about retaliatory trade measures on the sidelines of the World ⁠Economic ‌Forum ⁠annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

He urged Europe ‍not to doubt U.S. President Donald ​Trump's intentions over Greenland. "I've been travelling, so ⁠I haven't been in touch (with European officials), but ⁠I spoke to President Trump and evidently there are a lot ⁠of inbounds, and I think everyone should ⁠take ‌the president at his word," Bessent said.

