Himachal High Court Spurs Eviction of Apple Orchards from Forest Lands

The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department, under orders from the High Court, launched an operation in Kotkhai to remove illegal apple orchards from forest land. This significant move aims to reclaim encroached lands and enforce reforestation, following a court ruling against unauthorized cultivation affecting the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:17 IST
Himachal Pradesh High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department embarked on a significant operation on Saturday, targeting illegal encroachments in Kotkhai's Chaithla village. The crackdown, prompted by orders from the Himachal Pradesh High Court, involved the felling of apple trees planted on forest land by encroachers.

Conducted under strict security, the operation saw the active presence of SDM Kotkhai, Divisional Forest Officer Thiyog, Deputy Superintendent of Police Thiyog, and the local Tehsildar. The High Court had earlier ruled that all unauthorized apple orchards infringing on forest land must be removed swiftly.

The court's directive, dated July 2, 2025, emphasized the urgency of reclaiming forest lands. The Division Bench instructed that the costs for removal should be extracted from encroachers as land revenue arrears. Meanwhile, the Shimla District Magistrate, leading the Special Investigation Team, imposed restrictions on firearms in Chaithla, exempting security forces, as the state prepares for further eviction efforts.

