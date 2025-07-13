Left Menu

Odisha Student's Self-Immolation Sparks Outcry and Investigation

In Odisha, after a student attempted self-immolation over alleged harassment by a teacher, the Chief Minister's silence has been questioned. A committee is probing the issue, as arrests and suspensions follow. The case highlights concerns over increasing crimes against women in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 11:16 IST
Odisha Pradesh Congress committee spokesperson, Rajani Kumar Mohanty. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Odisha, a distressing incident has raised questions about the state's handling of crimes against women. A female student, allegedly harassed by her teacher, attempted self-immolation, leading to criticism of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's silence on the matter.

In response, the Higher Education Department constituted a committee to investigate the allegations against Assistant Professor Samira Kumar Sahu of FM Auto College. The committee will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, the involvement of the professor, and the effectiveness of the college's response to prior complaints.

The investigation follows the arrest of the accused teacher and the suspension of college principal Dillip Kumar Ghose for inadequately addressing the situation. Authorities promise accountability for those found guilty as the inquiry unfolds.

