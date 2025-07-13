SIT Probes Alleged Rape on IIM Calcutta Campus Amidst Claim of Innocence

The Kolkata Police have established a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate an alleged rape case on the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta campus, authorities confirmed on Sunday. Heading the SIT is the Deputy Commissioner of the South West Division, tasked with ensuring the probe is thorough and comprehensive.

On the preceding day, the Alipore court ordered that Mahaveer Toppannavar, known as Parmanand Jain, remain in police custody until July 19 in relation to the case. According to Kolkata Police Chief Prosecutor Sourin Ghosal, the defense claimed the incident was consensual, opposing police custody with a bail plea. However, the prosecution argued otherwise, citing medical evidence that supported the victim's allegations, leading to the court's decision to keep Toppannavar in custody.

The mother of Toppannavar has defended her son vehemently, expressing shock and ignorance regarding the accusations. Since his arrest on Friday night, following a woman's complaint of rape on the campus, Toppannavar's family has maintained his innocence, asserting he is incapable of such actions. Despite these claims, the investigation continues as the family seeks clarity on the allegations and conditions of his detainment.