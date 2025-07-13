Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Himachal Pradesh Battles Deluge and Devastation

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the catastrophic impact of monsoon rains, with flood and landslide-induced fatalities reaching 95. Mandi district records the highest toll. The disaster has inflicted heavy damage on properties and agriculture, prompting state relief efforts and pleas for central assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 14:18 IST
Chandigarh Manali NH 3 blocked due to landslide near Mandi in Himachal Pradesh (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh finds itself in the grip of a relentless monsoon, leading to widespread destruction and loss of life. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 95 individuals have perished between June 20 and July 12, 2025, with 56 deaths directly attributed to rain-related disasters like landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts.

The district of Mandi has reported the highest number of rain-related fatalities with 17 deaths, followed by Kangra at 12 and Kullu at 3. In addition to human fatalities, significant damage has been observed in public and private properties, with cumulative losses estimated at over Rs 75,195 lakh. The agricultural sector was severely hit, with over 22,453 animals dead, including a massive loss of poultry livestock.

Efforts to mitigate the disaster's impact continue, with rescue operations coordinated by the state government, district administrations, and national agencies such as NDRF, SDRF, and the Indian Air Force. PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh has pledged interim financial relief, and the state has urged the Central Government for additional support. Citizens are advised to steer clear of high-risk areas as inclement weather persists.

