NCW Demands Action in Shocking Odisha Student Harassment Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed grave concern over a distressing case from Odisha, where a college student attempted self-immolation. The incident, reported from Balasore, has prompted NCW to demand an immediate and stringent response from the state's law enforcement authorities.

According to the NCW, the student suffered critical injuries with 90 percent burns and has been transferred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for treatment. Chairperson Vijaya Raghavkar has condemned the act, emphasizing the necessity of a fair and expedited investigation. The Odisha Government has subsequently formed a committee to scrutinize the alleged harassment involving an assistant professor at FM Autonomous College.

In light of preliminary evidence, Balasore police have taken action against the involved faculty member. Superintendent of Police Raj Prasad confirmed the arrest, following a student complaint filed on June 30. Local MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi highlighted that the issue had been under investigation prior to recent developments, pushing for an expedited conclusion.

