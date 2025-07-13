Left Menu

BJP's Jaiswal Slams RJD's Yadav Amid Voter List Controversy

BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal criticized RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for disputing claims regarding foreign names on Bihar's voter lists. Jaiswal demanded Yadav apologize, while Yadav accused the NDA of electoral fraud. Allegations stem from SIR's findings of non-citizens registered to vote, prompting political tensions ahead of upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:04 IST
BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid swirling political controversy, BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal has launched a scathing attack on RJD's Tejashwi Yadav after the latter dismissed claims that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voting lists exposed names from Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar. The revelation has incited a fierce debate in Bihar ahead of pivotal elections.

Calling Yadav irresponsible and uneducated, Jaiswal demanded a public apology, insisting that Yadav often parrots whatever is taught at home without independent thought. Jaiswal's sharp critique was spurred by Yadav's remarks questioning the credibility of sources behind the voter list claims.

Yadav countered, alleging the NDA of election tampering, and suggested the electoral roll irregularities compromise their integrity. He accused the Election Commission of partisanship. Yadav stressed that any errors should be blamed on long-standing NDA governance. The escalating situation highlights deep political rifts as Bihar prepares for upcoming assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

