Left Menu

Global Markets on Edge Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

Financial markets worldwide are reacting cautiously to U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose new tariffs on EU and Mexican imports. While investors remain apprehensive, economic indicators such as China's export growth and the upcoming earnings season contribute to a complex market landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 08:52 IST
Global Markets on Edge Amid U.S. Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street and European share futures saw declines in Asian indices on Monday amidst fresh U.S. tariff threats, heightening investor apprehension. President Donald Trump announced a 30% tariff on EU and Mexico imports starting August 1, casting uncertainty over ongoing negotiations.

The European Union responded by extending its suspension of countermeasures until early August. Meanwhile, analysts are divided on the market's mild response, with some attributing it to investor resilience and others to complacency.

Meanwhile, China's promising export growth counters a nearly 10% drop in exports to the U.S. The upcoming U.S. earnings season will fill in further economic context in a week of market turbulence and evolving tariff discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025