Global Markets on Edge Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

Wall Street and European share futures saw declines in Asian indices on Monday amidst fresh U.S. tariff threats, heightening investor apprehension. President Donald Trump announced a 30% tariff on EU and Mexico imports starting August 1, casting uncertainty over ongoing negotiations.

The European Union responded by extending its suspension of countermeasures until early August. Meanwhile, analysts are divided on the market's mild response, with some attributing it to investor resilience and others to complacency.

Meanwhile, China's promising export growth counters a nearly 10% drop in exports to the U.S. The upcoming U.S. earnings season will fill in further economic context in a week of market turbulence and evolving tariff discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)