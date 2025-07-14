Left Menu

Silver Surge: Thriving in Economic Uncertainty

Silver prices soared to new heights in the national capital, reaching Rs 1,15,000 per kg. This sharp increase was driven by investors seeking safe-haven assets amid U.S. tariff uncertainties. Gold prices also saw an uptick, with heightened global tensions influencing market trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:51 IST
Silver Surge: Thriving in Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable upswing, silver prices surged by Rs 5,000, reaching an unprecedented Rs 1,15,000 per kilogram in the national capital. The hike is attributed to a weak U.S. dollar and uncertainties surrounding U.S. tariff threats.

The All India Sarafa Association has reported that silver rallied to a lifetime high of Rs 1,10,000 per kilogram, inclusive of all taxes. The demand for silver has overtaken gold, with investors shifting their focus to alternatives amid escalating market tensions.

Gold similarly benefitted from the global volatility, with increments in purity categories and futures. The currency market's fluctuations, fueled by tariff issues, position bullion as a refuge, attracting significant investor interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025