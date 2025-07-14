Silver Surge: Thriving in Economic Uncertainty

In a notable upswing, silver prices surged by Rs 5,000, reaching an unprecedented Rs 1,15,000 per kilogram in the national capital. The hike is attributed to a weak U.S. dollar and uncertainties surrounding U.S. tariff threats.

The All India Sarafa Association has reported that silver rallied to a lifetime high of Rs 1,10,000 per kilogram, inclusive of all taxes. The demand for silver has overtaken gold, with investors shifting their focus to alternatives amid escalating market tensions.

Gold similarly benefitted from the global volatility, with increments in purity categories and futures. The currency market's fluctuations, fueled by tariff issues, position bullion as a refuge, attracting significant investor interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)