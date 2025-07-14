Left Menu

President Murmu Visits AIIMS Bhubaneswar: A Tragic Tale of Neglect

President Droupadi Murmu visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar to meet the Balasore self-immolation victim, assuring the family of top-notch medical care. Arrests have been made, but questions linger on accountability. Congress criticizes BJP for its record on women's safety, as public outrage grows over the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:17 IST
President Murmu at the Bhubaneswar airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu made a significant visit to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar on Monday to show support for the victim of the Balasore self-immolation case. Assuring the family of the best possible medical treatment, Murmu's presence highlighted the gravity of the situation.

AIIMS Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas confirmed the President's efforts in comforting the family. The victim's father expressed gratitude for Murmu's concern, but called for further action against those implicated in the alleged cover-up by the college's internal committee. The brother of the victim echoed similar sentiments, sharing the emotional resonance of the President's visit.

The incident has sparked outrage, particularly after the arrest of Fakir Mohan College's suspended principal Dilip Ghose. Criticism has also been directed at the BJP government by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who questioned the administration's commitment to women's safety amidst rising allegations of misconduct among its ranks. Public demand for accountability continues to grow.

