Bombay Stock Exchange Evacuated After Bomb Threat

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) experienced a tense evacuation after receiving a bomb threat via email, Mumbai Police reported. The message claimed explosives had been planted in the iconic building.

Swift response by the police and bomb squad led to a thorough search of the premises, but no suspicious items were discovered. The email, purportedly sent from 'Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan,' warned about the presence of four RDX bombs set to detonate at 3 PM.

The incident prompted the registration of a case against unknown persons at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station, invoking sections 351(1)(b), 353(2), 351(3), 351(4) of BNS. Further investigations are being conducted to identify the sender and assess the credibility of the threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)