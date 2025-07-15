Left Menu

Bombay Stock Exchange Evacuated After Bomb Threat

The BSE was evacuated after an emailed bomb threat claiming explosives were planted, reportedly from an ID linked to 'Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan.' Mumbai Police have registered a case, but initial investigations found no suspicious items at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:23 IST
Bombay Stock Exchange Evacuated After Bomb Threat
BSE Building (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) experienced a tense evacuation after receiving a bomb threat via email, Mumbai Police reported. The message claimed explosives had been planted in the iconic building.

Swift response by the police and bomb squad led to a thorough search of the premises, but no suspicious items were discovered. The email, purportedly sent from 'Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan,' warned about the presence of four RDX bombs set to detonate at 3 PM.

The incident prompted the registration of a case against unknown persons at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station, invoking sections 351(1)(b), 353(2), 351(3), 351(4) of BNS. Further investigations are being conducted to identify the sender and assess the credibility of the threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025