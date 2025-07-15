Security Forces Uncover Massive Weapons Cache in Manipur Peace Initiative

Security forces launched a significant operation on Tuesday in Manipur's valley districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur, to restore peace and security. Acting on specific intelligence, these operations targeted multiple sites to uncover a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

The coordinated efforts involved Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces, and the Army and Assam Rifles. The teams recovered a total of 86 weapons, among which were five AK series rifles, three INSAS rifles, sixteen self-loading rifles, and five .303 rifles. The cache also included nineteen pistols, two carbines, and a variety of other firearms.

In addition to the weapons, authorities seized 974 rounds of live ammunition and several high-explosive devices. These intelligence-led operations represent a leap forward in the mission to maintain order and protect citizens' lives. Security forces continue to encourage public cooperation in reporting any illegal arms activity.

