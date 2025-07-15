Left Menu

Security Forces Uncover Massive Weapons Cache in Manipur Peace Initiative

Security forces in Manipur's valley districts conducted successful operations, seizing a large cache of weapons and ammunition. The joint effort by multiple security agencies underscores their commitment to establishing peace and public safety in the region, while urging public cooperation in reporting suspicious activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:49 IST
Security forces recover large cache of weapons in Manipur (Photo/ManipurPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces launched a significant operation on Tuesday in Manipur's valley districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur, to restore peace and security. Acting on specific intelligence, these operations targeted multiple sites to uncover a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

The coordinated efforts involved Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces, and the Army and Assam Rifles. The teams recovered a total of 86 weapons, among which were five AK series rifles, three INSAS rifles, sixteen self-loading rifles, and five .303 rifles. The cache also included nineteen pistols, two carbines, and a variety of other firearms.

In addition to the weapons, authorities seized 974 rounds of live ammunition and several high-explosive devices. These intelligence-led operations represent a leap forward in the mission to maintain order and protect citizens' lives. Security forces continue to encourage public cooperation in reporting any illegal arms activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

