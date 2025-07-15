Left Menu

Sun Pharma shares climb nearly 3 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:59 IST
Sun Pharma shares climb nearly 3 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries climbed nearly 3 per cent on Tuesday after the firm said it has inked a settlement pact with US-based Incyte Corporation regarding Leqselvi, a drug used for severe hair loss.

The company's stock went up by 2.71 per cent to settle at Rs 1,727.70 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 2.90 per cent to Rs 1,730.95.

On the NSE, it climbed 2.75 per cent to Rs 1,729 per share.

Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will seek dismissal of the pending Leqselvi litigation in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey, and Sun and Incyte will mutually release each other of all claims that were raised or could have been raised in that litigation, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a statement on Monday.

As a part of the agreement, Incyte has granted to Sun a limited, non-exclusive license to US Patent Nos. 9,662,335 and certain other related patents with respect to oral deuruxolitinib for certain agreed-upon non-hematology-oncology indications, including alopecia areata, in the US, it added.

Sun will pay Incyte an upfront amount, plus ongoing royalty payments until the expiry of the patents, in exchange for the settlement and license, it stated.

Other specific terms of the settlement and license agreement are confidential, it added.

In a separate statement, the drug firm announced the launch of Leqselvi (8 mg) tablets in the US market.

The medication (deuruxolitinib) is indicated for the treatment of adults with severe alopecia areata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025