Jagan assures support to Karedu farmers opposing land allocation to private firm

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday assured farmers from Karedu village in Nellore district that he stood firmly with them in their protest against the state governemnt's decision to allocate land to a private company.

Farmers from Karedu village have opposed the TDP-led government's decision to allot land to Indosol Pvt Ltd, stating that their fertile land supports two crops annually and sustains the livelihood of thousands of farming and fishing families.

"Jagan assured the farmers that YSRCP would stand firmly with them and raise the issue with the government. He said the party would oppose any move that harms farmers and promised to support their fight," said a YSRCP press release.

Farmers from Karedu village met Jagan at his party's central office in Tadepalli today, seeking his intervention against the state government's move to allocate fertile agricultural land for industrial use.

The farmers submitted a memorandum requesting that their cultivable lands not be handed over to Indosol Pvt. Ltd, expressing apprehensions that the proposed industrial project would threaten their livelihoods and disrupt the local ecosystem.

MLC T Madhava Rao and YSRCP leader B Madhusudan Yadav, who accompanied the farmers, said the Indosol project was handled smoothly during the previous YSRCP government in Chevuru village, and Rs 417 crore was paid as compensation to the landowners.

They accused the current coalition government of ''failing'' to allocate the Chevuru land and is now relocating the project to Karedu, displacing local farmers.

They said the government has issued a fresh notification to acquire 20,000 acres through Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) and the Maritime Board.

Further, Rao and Yadav claimed that the move appears to be a land-grab operation along 30 km of coastal stretch between Singarayakonda and Kavali.

Thanking Reddy for his support, the farmers said they would not give up even an inch of their land. They accused the state government of pushing a real estate agenda in the name of industrial development.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the TDP.

