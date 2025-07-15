Rallis India Q1 PAT surges 98 pc to Rs 95 cr

Agri inputs player Rallis India, a Tata group company, reported a 98 per cent on-year surge in profit after tax (PAT) during the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, at Rs 95 crore.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 48 crore in the corresponding period of FY25, Rallis India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue of the company during the quarter under review grew by 22 per cent at Rs 957 crore, compared to Rs 783 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

''Market placement during the first quarter of the year benefited from an early onset of monsoon. Global demand has also started showing signs of recovery in a few of our products,'' Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Gyanendra Shukla said.

He further stated that the company remained cautiously optimistic for the quarter ahead with key watch outs like liquidation of placed products in both Crop Care B2C and Seeds.

''We expect the export market to witness a gradual recovery during the year. On a long-term basis, customer centricity will remain a key thrust, and we will continue to offer differentiated solutions to solve varying farmer needs. We will further intensify our efforts to build capabilities in Manufacturing, Digitalization and leverage Collaborations and Alliances,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)