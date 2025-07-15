Left Menu

Delhi Police Files Supplementary Chargesheet in High-Profile MCOCA Case

The Delhi Police have filed a third supplementary chargesheet in a significant MCOCA case involving prior AAP leader Naresh Balyan. The chargesheet accuses Vikas Gehlot and Veenita, with allegations of transporting firearms. The case, tied to Gangster Kapil Sangwan, is under judicial scrutiny at Rouse Avenue Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:52 IST
Delhi Police Files Supplementary Chargesheet in High-Profile MCOCA Case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have made significant progress in a high-profile MCOCA case involving former AAP leader Naresh Balyan by filing a supplementary chargesheet against two additional suspects, Vikas Gehlot and his wife, Veenita. This development comes as part of ongoing legal proceedings at the Rouse Avenue Court against the organized crime syndicate led by the fugitive gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu, who is reportedly hiding in the United Kingdom.

Presiding over the case, Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh accepted the third supplementary chargesheet on Monday, highlighting serious charges under sections 3 and 4 of the MCOC Act. The court has also brought in Section 25 of the Arms Act against Veenita, following police claims that she transported firearms at the behest of her husband. This action allegedly took place on April 17, and the police reported the successful recovery of the said arms and ammunition on the same day.

In parallel legal proceedings, Naresh Balyan, held in custody since December 4, has been awaiting bail approval from the Delhi High Court after a previous rejection. The court is set to hear his plea for telephonic and video conversations from Mandoli Jail alongside awaiting further reports concerning other accused. The case is currently at the stage of arguments on charges which have been delayed due to a change in legal representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025