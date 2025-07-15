Delhi Police Files Supplementary Chargesheet in High-Profile MCOCA Case

The Delhi Police have made significant progress in a high-profile MCOCA case involving former AAP leader Naresh Balyan by filing a supplementary chargesheet against two additional suspects, Vikas Gehlot and his wife, Veenita. This development comes as part of ongoing legal proceedings at the Rouse Avenue Court against the organized crime syndicate led by the fugitive gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu, who is reportedly hiding in the United Kingdom.

Presiding over the case, Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh accepted the third supplementary chargesheet on Monday, highlighting serious charges under sections 3 and 4 of the MCOC Act. The court has also brought in Section 25 of the Arms Act against Veenita, following police claims that she transported firearms at the behest of her husband. This action allegedly took place on April 17, and the police reported the successful recovery of the said arms and ammunition on the same day.

In parallel legal proceedings, Naresh Balyan, held in custody since December 4, has been awaiting bail approval from the Delhi High Court after a previous rejection. The court is set to hear his plea for telephonic and video conversations from Mandoli Jail alongside awaiting further reports concerning other accused. The case is currently at the stage of arguments on charges which have been delayed due to a change in legal representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)