Left Menu

Operation Gang-Bust 2026: Unraveling Organized Crime Networks Across Six States

The Delhi Police's Operation Gang-Bust 2026 led to 854 arrests and 690 FIRs in a 48-hour crackdown on organized crime. Conducted across six states, the operation involved 9,000 personnel and targeted prominent gangs engaged in various crimes, seizing significant quantities of arms, narcotics, and cash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:47 IST
Operation Gang-Bust 2026: Unraveling Organized Crime Networks Across Six States
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have executed a massive crackdown under Operation Gang-Bust 2026, resulting in 854 arrests and the registration of 690 FIRs across six states in a determined effort to dismantle organized crime networks.

Conducted ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, this 48-hour operation saw 9,000 officers from district units, the Crime Branch, and the Special Cell coordinating to raid over 4,000 hideouts of major and minor gangs in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

The operation led to the recovery of a vast arsenal including 122 firearms, 189 knives, 129 rounds of ammunition, narcotics weighing approximately 117 kg, illicit liquor, vehicles, and over Rs 25.75 lakh in cash. These efforts reflect a sustained commitment to crippling organized crime syndicates, with further action anticipated in ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

 India
2
Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Scandal

Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Sc...

 India
3
Beyond Degrees: Nurturing Future Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir

Beyond Degrees: Nurturing Future Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
4
Czech Powerhouse: Czechoslovak Group's Global Defense Expansion

Czech Powerhouse: Czechoslovak Group's Global Defense Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026