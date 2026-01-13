Operation Gang-Bust 2026: Unraveling Organized Crime Networks Across Six States

The Delhi Police have executed a massive crackdown under Operation Gang-Bust 2026, resulting in 854 arrests and the registration of 690 FIRs across six states in a determined effort to dismantle organized crime networks.

Conducted ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, this 48-hour operation saw 9,000 officers from district units, the Crime Branch, and the Special Cell coordinating to raid over 4,000 hideouts of major and minor gangs in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

The operation led to the recovery of a vast arsenal including 122 firearms, 189 knives, 129 rounds of ammunition, narcotics weighing approximately 117 kg, illicit liquor, vehicles, and over Rs 25.75 lakh in cash. These efforts reflect a sustained commitment to crippling organized crime syndicates, with further action anticipated in ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)