Meghalaya's Power Woes: Reservoir Decline Fuels Generation Concerns

The declining water levels in Meghalaya's Umiam reservoir raise concerns, potentially affecting power generation. Minister Abu Taher Mondal expressed urgency over erratic rainfall and its impact on hydropower projects. As reservoirs shrink, power schedules might change, emphasizing a better water management strategy to ensure consistent power generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:23 IST
Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal voiced alarm over the decreasing water levels in the Umiam reservoir, warning of potential repercussions on the state's power generation.

With reservoir levels hanging in the balance and future rainfall uncertain, Mondal highlighted the pressing need for contingency plans in case of extended dry spells.

He pointed out that power output is closely linked to water availability, using the Ganol hydropower plant as an example of how timely rain can boost generation capacity.

