Sri Lanka Inks Debt Restructuring Deal with Saudi Fund

Sri Lanka's finance ministry announced the signing of bilateral amendatory loan agreements with the Saudi Fund for Development as part of the country's external debt restructuring efforts. The renegotiated debt totals 516.95 million riyals, equivalent to $137.83 million, and was finalized this past Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sri Lanka has entered into bilateral amendatory loan agreements with the Saudi Fund for Development as a strategic move in its external debt restructuring process, according to a statement issued by the nation's finance ministry on Wednesday.

The total restructured debt amounts to 516.95 million riyals, which is approximately $137.83 million. The agreements were officially signed earlier in the week on Monday, marking a significant step in Sri Lanka's economic agenda.

This development occurs as the South Asian nation attempts to navigate financial challenges. With the exchange rate pegged at $1 equating to 3.7505 riyals, the news underscores efforts to stabilize the economy through international collaboration.

