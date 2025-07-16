Sri Lanka Inks Debt Restructuring Deal with Saudi Fund
Sri Lanka's finance ministry announced the signing of bilateral amendatory loan agreements with the Saudi Fund for Development as part of the country's external debt restructuring efforts. The renegotiated debt totals 516.95 million riyals, equivalent to $137.83 million, and was finalized this past Monday.
This development occurs as the South Asian nation attempts to navigate financial challenges. With the exchange rate pegged at $1 equating to 3.7505 riyals, the news underscores efforts to stabilize the economy through international collaboration.