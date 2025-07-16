Reviving Agriculture: The PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana

The government has launched a significant agricultural initiative, the PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, after Cabinet approval. Spanning six years, it aims to develop 100 districts with an annual budget allocation of Rs 24,000 crore, impacting approximately 1.7 crore farmers.

Announced in the Union Budget, the initiative will converge 36 existing schemes, focusing on increasing the adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices. The attention to these crucial areas promises to enhance the agricultural framework significantly.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the programme aims to improve post-harvest storage facilities, irrigation capabilities, and overall farm productivity. These enhancements are pivotal in modernizing agriculture and ensuring long-term sustainability and growth for the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)