Major Victory: Naxal Commander Neutralized in Jharkhand Operation

In a decisive operation against Naxalism, security personnel neutralized a sub-zonal Naxal commander in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Tuesday morning. The exchange of fire, occurring in the Biliotera forest near Lalpania town, was conducted by a joint contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Police.

The slain Naxal, identified as Kunwar Manjhi, alias Sahdeo Manjhi or Sade, had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his capture. He was a high-ranking member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), infamous for orchestrating attacks on security forces. During the operation, security forces recovered an AK-47, underscoring Manjhi's elevated position within the outlawed group.

The operation was coordinated by the CRPF's 209 CoBRA unit, a specialized team skilled in counter-insurgency and jungle warfare. Despite the success, CRPF Constable Praneswar Koch sustained a critical injury. The operation underscores the continuing commitment of security agencies to dismantle insurgent networks in Naxal-affected states like Jharkhand, which remains a hotbed for Maoist activities.

