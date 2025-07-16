India's Non-Life Insurance Industry Sees Moderate Growth Amidst Challenges

In June 2025, India's non-life insurance sector saw a modest 5.2% increase year-on-year in premiums, totaling Rs 23,422.5 crore, as cited in a CareEdge Ratings report. This growth was slower compared to the 8.4% hike in June 2024.

The report outlines that the transition to the 1/n rule has contributed to a sluggish single-digit growth in health insurance and a muted PV segment increase, counterbalanced by renewals in commercial lines. Nevertheless, non-life insurance premiums surpassed the Rs 3-lakh crore mark in FY25, owing to favorable regulations, a rising insurtech presence, accelerated digitalisation, and a growing middle class.

The government's Bima Trinity initiative is set to further bolster the non-life insurance domain, while standalone health insurers continue to dominate the retail health sector. Motor insurance trends will parallel vehicle sales and impending third-party tariff updates. However, the landscape faces potential shifts with the proposed introduction of composite licenses amid rising competition and global geopolitical uncertainties, according to Priyesh Ruparelia, Director of CareEdge Ratings.

