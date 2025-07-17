Texas' Legal Battle: Mars Under Investigation for Synthetic Dyes
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into Mars, the maker of M&M's and Skittles, for not removing synthetic food dyes from its products in the U.S. while doing so in Europe. Mars is accused of deceptive trade practices, as Paxton pushes for consumer rights and health improvements.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has initiated a legal investigation into Mars, the renowned manufacturer behind popular candy brands such as M&M's and Skittles. Accusations center on Mars allegedly refusing to remove synthetic food dyes from its products in the United States, despite having done so in Europe.
Paxton, signaling a firm stance on consumer rights and health, criticized Mars for not fulfilling its 2016 promise to eliminate artificial colors from its food products. He urged the company to emulate industry peers like Nestle and Hershey that have already started removing synthetic dyes.
Mars responded by stating it is exploring natural color alternatives, acknowledging regional differences in consumer preferences regarding food dyes. This investigation aligns with broader health campaigns, as Paxton also probes other industries over ingredient safety and marketing practices.
