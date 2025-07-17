Thackeray's Stand: Linguistic Tensions Rise in Maharashtra

Political tensions over language policy surged in Maharashtra as Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray engaged in a critical dialogue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The meeting, centered around the contentious issue of mandatory Hindi in schools, unfolded in the office of Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, lasting approximately 20 minutes.

Thackeray presented a compilation of news articles to Fadnavis, expressing concerns about the enforced introduction of Hindi as a third language. Emphasizing that his party does not oppose Hindi, Thackeray accused detractors of unfairly tagging Marathi people as terrorists and undermining their cultural identity.

Adding to the political theater, Fadnavis quipped about Thackeray's political prospects, inviting him to join the ruling benches in the Vidhan Parishad amid Thackeray's farewell from the council. The linguistic debate gained further momentum after the Maharashtra government withdrew controversial orders mandating Hindi in schools, prompting widespread protests from prominent regional parties.

