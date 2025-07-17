EQT's Bold Move: Acquisition Signals Growth for Niwas Housing

Sweden-based investment firm EQT has successfully acquired Niwas Housing Finance Limited, a move announced on Thursday. Previously known as Indostar Home Finance, the housing finance subsidiary was a part of IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd.

Post-acquisition, EQT will inject Rs 500 crore into Niwas as growth capital to broaden its geographic footprint and enhance its digital capabilities. This deal, valued at Rs 1,750 crore, represents a key milestone for Niwas Housing as it solidifies its presence across India.

The acquisition highlights the enormous potential in India's over Rs 30 lakh crore housing finance market, driven by urbanisation and supportive government policies. Niwas is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for affordable housing, supported by EQT's digital expertise and strategic insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)