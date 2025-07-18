Left Menu

Punjab's Plea for Aviation Boost and Rural Development Funding

Punjab Governor seeks enhanced air connectivity from Chandigarh airport, while the Chief Minister urges the Union Government to release pending funds under Rural Development and Market Fees. Advocacy for better infrastructure aims to boost tourism and economic growth in the region.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria met with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to advocate for improved connectivity at Chandigarh airport. The Governor emphasized the importance of expanding both domestic and international routes to support the travel demands of residents from Punjab and surrounding regions.

Chandigarh Airport, a pivotal gateway for the northern region, especially benefits people in Punjab and adjoining areas. Kataria highlighted that better connectivity, particularly through direct international flights, would enhance tourism, business travel, and the region's economic prospects.

The Union Minister assured that efforts would be made to enhance connectivity and upgrade airport facilities, marking a step towards bolstering Chandigarh's aviation infrastructure. Meanwhile, Punjab's Chief Minister called for the Union Government's intervention to release over Rs 9,000 crore in pending Rural Development Fund and Market Fees, crucial for agricultural and rural growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

