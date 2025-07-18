ABVP Protests for Student Safety and Educational Reforms in Kerala

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a significant protest march towards the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, urging increased safety measures for students in government schools. The protestors were also vocal in demanding the resignation of Minister R Bindu, embroiled in allegations related to the KEAM entrance exam discrepancies.

ABVP's call for action highlights their demand for the swift implementation of the PM SHRI scheme, intended to bolster educational infrastructure. Controversy surrounds the KEAM issue, sparked by a sudden July 1 Government Order altering the evaluation criteria, negatively affecting CBSE and ICSE students and favoring those from the state syllabus, according to critics.

The Kerala High Court responded by annulling the revised rank list, a decision that was unchallenged further by the state government to avoid admission delays. Despite violent clashes with police, ABVP continues to protest against perceived neglect of student interests by the Kerala government, threatening a nationwide demonstration if demands remain unmet.

