Left Menu

Stalled Negotiations: Uncertain Future of Kurdish Oil Exports

Despite recent announcements by Iraq's federal government, Kurdish oil exports are unlikely to resume soon. Negotiations between Baghdad and Erbil continue after a prolonged halt in exports due to pipeline closures. Key players demand written agreements, highlighting ongoing challenges in resuming oil flows to Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:03 IST
Stalled Negotiations: Uncertain Future of Kurdish Oil Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The anticipated restart of Kurdish oil exports from Iraq remains uncertain. Though Iraq's federal government announced on Thursday that shipments would resume, insiders revealed this isn't likely to occur immediately.

Since February, Baghdad and Erbil have been negotiating to resolve issues that led to halts in oil transmissions from northern Iraq to Ceyhan, Turkey, after the pipeline was shut in March 2023. Prior to the closure, Kurdistan was producing approximately 435,000 barrels per day.

A source at APIKUR, a consortium of oil firms in Kurdistan, stated that resuming exports hinges on securing written agreements. Similarly, an insider from KAR Group, which manages the pipeline, confirmed that no steps have yet been taken to restart operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025