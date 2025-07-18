Stalled Negotiations: Uncertain Future of Kurdish Oil Exports

The anticipated restart of Kurdish oil exports from Iraq remains uncertain. Though Iraq's federal government announced on Thursday that shipments would resume, insiders revealed this isn't likely to occur immediately.

Since February, Baghdad and Erbil have been negotiating to resolve issues that led to halts in oil transmissions from northern Iraq to Ceyhan, Turkey, after the pipeline was shut in March 2023. Prior to the closure, Kurdistan was producing approximately 435,000 barrels per day.

A source at APIKUR, a consortium of oil firms in Kurdistan, stated that resuming exports hinges on securing written agreements. Similarly, an insider from KAR Group, which manages the pipeline, confirmed that no steps have yet been taken to restart operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)