Global Markets Surging Amid U.S. Economic Strength and Corporate Earnings
Global shares are set for weekly gains, driven by robust U.S. economic data and corporate earnings. Asian shares lead growth, while European stocks remain stable. Oil prices rise amid EU sanctions on Russia. The yen weakens, facing electoral uncertainties in Japan. Bond yields dip, with traders eyeing potential Fed rate cuts.
Global shares appeared poised for weekly gains as strong U.S. economic data and corporate earnings provided respite from tariff concerns. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record peaks, buoyed by better-than-expected retail sales and jobless claims data.
The MSCI index for global stocks nudged up 0.2%, setting sights on a modest 0.6% weekly gain. In Asia, shares outside Japan rose 0.9%, while European stocks held steady. Wall Street futures were flat, as Netflix's performance bolstered investor confidence.
Oil prices climbed with the introduction of new EU sanctions against Russia, stirring volatility in energy markets. Meanwhile, Japan's political scene faces uncertainty due to an upcoming election, impacting yen values. Bond yields fell as analysts kept a close watch on potential Fed rate cuts later this month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
