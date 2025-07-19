Left Menu

India's LPG Revolution: Transforming Kitchens and Economies

Over 10.33 crore women have received free LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, with total connections surging from 14 crore in 2014 to 33 crore in 2025. Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlights the economic benefits alongside competitive pricing compared to neighboring nations.

Updated: 19-07-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:33 IST
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India has witnessed a transformative leap in LPG connections, with over 10.33 crore women benefiting from free connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). According to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, LPG connections increased from 14 crore in 2014 to an impressive 33 crore by 2025.

Highlighting India's competitive edge in LPG pricing, Puri pointed out that Indian cylinders cost Rs 553, significantly lower than in neighboring countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Pakistan. He emphasized that this initiative has not only enhanced women's health but also spurred job creation.

In a parallel development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for new infrastructure projects, including a Rs 1,950 crore City Gas Distribution project in West Bengal. This aims to expand PNG and CNG access while boosting regional employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

