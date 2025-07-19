India's LPG Revolution: Transforming Kitchens and Economies

India has witnessed a transformative leap in LPG connections, with over 10.33 crore women benefiting from free connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). According to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, LPG connections increased from 14 crore in 2014 to an impressive 33 crore by 2025.

Highlighting India's competitive edge in LPG pricing, Puri pointed out that Indian cylinders cost Rs 553, significantly lower than in neighboring countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Pakistan. He emphasized that this initiative has not only enhanced women's health but also spurred job creation.

In a parallel development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for new infrastructure projects, including a Rs 1,950 crore City Gas Distribution project in West Bengal. This aims to expand PNG and CNG access while boosting regional employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)