Gates Foundation Video Highlights AI-Driven Wellness for Underserved Women

The Gates Foundation India has created significant buzz with the release of a video spotlighting the progressive efforts of the Aaroogya AI Foundation, a group pushing the boundaries of AI-driven wellness for underserved women. Released on July 1 as part of the Women Changemakers series, the video has amassed over 8 million views, alongside a robust public response witnessed through more than 40,000 likes and upwards of 1,000 shares across predominant platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn. The term Aaroogya is derived from the Sanskrit word Arogya, embodying complete well-being, free from illnesses affecting the body, mind, and spirit. Staying true to its name, Aaroogya excels in blending grassroots healthcare strategies with advanced AI, significantly enhancing access to preventive personalized care among women in low-resource environments.

The five-minute video delves into the impactful journey of the foundation since its inception in 2017, showcasing the training of over 4,000 community health workers, screening of more than 135,000 women across India and Africa, and early detection of over 1,759 cases of diverse ailments including breast cancer, PCOS, diabetes, and anemia. Jointly founded by Dr. Priyanjali Datta, a former medical student turned tech entrepreneur, and Dr. Dhruv Kacker from Johns Hopkins University, the initiative has grown under the leadership of Priyanjali's sister, Shyanjali Datta, now Co-founder and CEO. The timing of the video's release also marks the birthday of their father, Sanjit Datta, who was the first supporter and donor of Aaroogya. The video also pays tribute to their mother, Jhuma Datta, and her battle with Essential Thrombocytosis, a rare blood disorder, highlighting systemic gaps in early detection and healthcare access.

Priyanjali, Aaroogya's Founding Partner and original CEO, orchestrated the creation of its AI-powered women's health platform and facilitated its expansion across India and Africa. With a solid background in healthcare, technology, and media, her efforts have secured support from globally recognized organizations. Now an advisor to Aaroogya, she serves as the Chief Growth Officer at Omnivations. As CEO, Shyanjali Datta spearheads the development of MyHealthline, an AI platform enabling proactive healthcare delivery through community health workers, showing remarkable social returns. Her profound insights into system design focus on building empathetic, accessible, and connected care systems born from personal and shared experiences, setting a path for future empathetic AI innovation.