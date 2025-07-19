Left Menu

Bihar's Near-Complete Voter Roll Update Promises No Elector Left Behind

The Election Commission of India reports 94.68% of Bihar voters are covered in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Efforts to ensure accuracy include draft roll feedback, district party involvement, and comprehensive final roll publication, ensuring all eligible voters are accounted for by September 30, 2025.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has achieved an impressive milestone in Bihar, covering 94.68% of the state's electorate under the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Out of nearly 79 million voters, forms have been received from a remarkable 90.12%, although some challenges remain, including voters not found at their given addresses and potential duplicate or deceased records.

In its commitment to thoroughness and transparency, the ECI will publish a draft Electoral Roll on August 1, 2025. They invite inputs from the public and political entities to ensure accuracy. Both political parties and the public will have access to printed and digital copies of the draft, available on the ECI website, to report omissions or errors.

Further collaboration involves sharing lists of potentially erroneous records with local political representatives and Booth Level Agents. Each agent can validate and submit corrections for up to 50 entries daily, ensuring comprehensive coverage. The final, precise Electoral Roll, incorporating all verified adjustments, will be released on September 30, 2025, reinforcing the ECI's pledge to include every eligible voter.

