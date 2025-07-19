Left Menu

Safety Scrutiny: AUDA's Rigorous Bridge Inspections Post-Tragedy

In response to the Gambhira bridge collapse, AUDA inspects major bridges on Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel Ring Road with advanced technology. The collapse, which killed 20, has prompted a state-level inquiry and financial aid for affected families. Inspections aim to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:14 IST
A visual from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the aftermath of the Gambhira bridge disaster near Padra, Vadodara, which claimed 20 lives, the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) has launched a comprehensive inspection of bridges under its remit. This initiative includes scrutinizing structures on the Sardar Patel Ring Road encircling Ahmedabad city.

The Kamod Bridge, situated on the SP Ring Road by Kamod village, is under detailed examination today. This process employs a specialized crane system, the Mobile Bridge Inspection Unit (MBIU), from Delhi, enabling engineers to reach typically inaccessible areas beneath the bridge. AUDA's Executive Engineer Sanjay Patel remarked, "Two significant bridges lie on the Sardar Patel Ring Road: one near a dam and the other by Kamod village. Our current focus is the Kamod village bridge."

After the bridge collapse incident connecting Vadodara and Anand, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called for a rigorous inquiry. A team has been tasked with evaluating inspections, repairs, and checks conducted, while financial aid totalling Rs 62 lakh has been distributed to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

