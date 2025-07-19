Left Menu

Police Nab Fraudsters Behind Elaborate 'Digital Arrest' Scam

Delhi Police arrested fraudsters from Bengaluru and Kolkata involved in a 'digital arrest' scam defrauding a doctor of Rs 15 lakhs. Through technical surveillance, key figures were apprehended. The investigation continues to trace other suspects and recover the defrauded money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:17 IST
Police Nab Fraudsters Behind Elaborate 'Digital Arrest' Scam
Arrested accused in case (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended a group of imposters from Bengaluru and Kolkata who orchestrated an elaborate scam, duping a Delhi-based doctor of Rs 15 lakhs under the guise of a 'digital arrest'. The cyber fraud case was registered following a complaint by the defrauded doctor at Cyber Central District police station.

Investigations revealed that the victim was coerced into transferring Rs 14,85,921 after receiving a threatening call. The funds were transferred to a bank account under the name S.K. Rice Wholesaler and Trading. Using technical surveillance, authorities pinpointed the fraudsters' location in Bangalore. On July 2, 2025, one of the accused, Md. Sahin Khan, was captured near Victoria Hospital, Bangalore. Khan disclosed receiving Rs 1.5 lakh for offering his bank details to an associate, Budhadeb Hazara, from West Bengal.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Buddhadev Hazra in Kolkata, who confessed to partaking in arranging corporate accounts for fraudulent activities on a commission basis, having been influenced by an associate, John from Barrackpore. Efforts are ongoing to trace John and other involved parties, recover the stolen funds, and unravel the financial network behind the scam, police stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025