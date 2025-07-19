Police Nab Fraudsters Behind Elaborate 'Digital Arrest' Scam

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended a group of imposters from Bengaluru and Kolkata who orchestrated an elaborate scam, duping a Delhi-based doctor of Rs 15 lakhs under the guise of a 'digital arrest'. The cyber fraud case was registered following a complaint by the defrauded doctor at Cyber Central District police station.

Investigations revealed that the victim was coerced into transferring Rs 14,85,921 after receiving a threatening call. The funds were transferred to a bank account under the name S.K. Rice Wholesaler and Trading. Using technical surveillance, authorities pinpointed the fraudsters' location in Bangalore. On July 2, 2025, one of the accused, Md. Sahin Khan, was captured near Victoria Hospital, Bangalore. Khan disclosed receiving Rs 1.5 lakh for offering his bank details to an associate, Budhadeb Hazara, from West Bengal.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Buddhadev Hazra in Kolkata, who confessed to partaking in arranging corporate accounts for fraudulent activities on a commission basis, having been influenced by an associate, John from Barrackpore. Efforts are ongoing to trace John and other involved parties, recover the stolen funds, and unravel the financial network behind the scam, police stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)