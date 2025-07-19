Left Menu

ICICI Bank's Profits Soar: A 15.9% Jump in the June Quarter

ICICI Bank reported a significant 15.9% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 13,558 crore in the June quarter. Despite a narrowing net interest margin, core net interest income rose by 10.6%. The bank's gross non-performing assets ratio improved markedly, highlighting robust financial health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:39 IST
ICICI Bank's Profits Soar: A 15.9% Jump in the June Quarter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, ICICI Bank announced a substantial 15.9% increase in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 13,558 crore for the June quarter of this fiscal year.

This growth is up from Rs 11,696 crore in the same period last year. On a standalone basis, the second-largest private sector lender in India reported a net profit of Rs 12,768 crore, a 15.5% rise from Rs 11,059 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Core net interest income saw a 10.6% uptick, reaching Rs 21,635 crore, while other income, excluding treasury operations, surged by 13.7% to Rs 7,264 crore. Despite a slight narrowing of the net interest margin to 4.34% from 4.41% the previous quarter, the bank experienced improved financial stability, as reflected by the gross non-performing assets ratio improving to 1.67% from 2.15% over the same period last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025