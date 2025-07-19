ICICI Bank's Profits Soar: A 15.9% Jump in the June Quarter

On Saturday, ICICI Bank announced a substantial 15.9% increase in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 13,558 crore for the June quarter of this fiscal year.

This growth is up from Rs 11,696 crore in the same period last year. On a standalone basis, the second-largest private sector lender in India reported a net profit of Rs 12,768 crore, a 15.5% rise from Rs 11,059 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Core net interest income saw a 10.6% uptick, reaching Rs 21,635 crore, while other income, excluding treasury operations, surged by 13.7% to Rs 7,264 crore. Despite a slight narrowing of the net interest margin to 4.34% from 4.41% the previous quarter, the bank experienced improved financial stability, as reflected by the gross non-performing assets ratio improving to 1.67% from 2.15% over the same period last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)