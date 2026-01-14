Wells Fargo's Strong Year Despite Interest Income Shortfall

Wells Fargo reported fourth-quarter profits that surpassed Wall Street expectations, despite a dip in interest income compared to projections, causing a decline in pre-market share prices.

The bank's net interest income rose by 4% to $12.33 billion, slightly below the forecasted $12.46 billion, and aimed for $50 billion by 2026. Analysts had anticipated $50.33 billion, according to data from LSEG.

CEO Charlie Scharf highlighted significant investments in infrastructure following the removal of a $1.95 trillion asset cap, pushing the bank's assets past $2 trillion. Despite accounting for $612 million in severance expenses this quarter, Wells Fargo's workforce continues to contract, with headcount reductions rolled out each quarter since late 2020.

